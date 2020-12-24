Man Turns Gun on Friend at Range; Bystander Kills Him

(Newser) – A man shooting with his friend at a Pennsylvania firing range Tuesday afternoon suddenly turned the gun on him, police say. Then police say a third man, who did not know the pair, fired on the first gunman to put a stop to the shooting. That man, 26-year-old Robert A. Eppley, died, USA Today reports. Police don't know why he turned on his friend, who was shot multiple times but was released from the hospital that night. They had arrived at the range together, in separate cars with their girlfriends; one of them had just purchased a pistol and wanted to try it out. They were taking turns with the gun when Eppley allegedly turned and started shooting at the other man, who was about 10 feet away.

story continues below

That's when the third man, a 67-year-old in a neighboring shooting stall, stepped in. Police say Eppley was still shooting at his friend when the third man fired the fatal shot. The 67-year-old was questioned and released, and no charges have been filed in the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have uncovered no issues between Eppley and his friend, and say he opened fire on the man for "no apparent reason." A coroner found Eppley died of gunshot wounds to the torso, GoErie reports; his death was ruled a homicide. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)

