(Newser) – When Chrissy Teigen lost her baby Jack earlier this fall due to pregnancy complications, she penned a heart-wrenching essay sharing her grief. Two months later, she has an update, and it's one that racked up a million likes in just one hour, Newsweek reports. Teigen's Wednesday post on Instagram shows the 35-year-old model standing in front of a mirror, her stomach still slightly but noticeably protruding. She noted the photo had been taken the previous day. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she wrote. "And I have no idea why [I] still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating." She added, however, that "I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

People notes Teigen also posted an Instagram story Tuesday in which she's emotional but trying to joke around about what she's going through. "This is like a post-therapy face filter," she said in the clip of her teary appearance, adding, "Those are boogers." In her Wednesday post, Teigen took a moment to reflect on the complexity of her feelings and to give thanks for her two older children with singer John Legend, 4-year-old Luna and Miles, 2. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again," she wrote. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day." (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)

