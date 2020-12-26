Only One Other Player Has Done This in an NFL Game

(Newser) – Alvin Kamara expects a fine for wearing a pair of Christmas-themed shoes that, as it turned out, would also be worthy of a Hall of Fame display. With a red shoe on his right foot and a green one on his left, Kamara tied an NFL record set in 1929 by running for six touchdowns in a game, per the AP. He finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title. “It just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team,” Kamara said, showering credit on the offensive line and insisting that he did “the small part.”

story continues below

Kamara slipped a couple tackle attempts and then sprinted into the clear for a 40-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7, and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries, and equaled Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers' achievement. Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963. The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583.