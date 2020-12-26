This Is the RV That Exploded in Nashville

(Newser) – Saturday morning arrives with no arrests or named suspects in Nashville's Christmas morning explosion. Police have released an image of the recreational vehicle that exploded after broadcasting warnings to evacuate for several minutes. So far, the injury toll remains at three, and none of those injuries are life-threatening. No fatalities have been reported, though police are investigating the discovery of tissue at the scene that could be human remains, reports NBC News. It remains unclear whether anyone was in the RV when it exploded about 6:30am.

"This was a terrible day, but Nashville has faced other challenges, particularly this year. We can rebuild and get back to normal," said Mayor John Cooper in Friday's final evening briefing. "This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope, but the spirit of our city cannot be broken." Police say at least 41 businesses in the area suffered damage because of the blast. AT&T phone and internet service were down throughout Tennessee and elsewhere because the explosion took place near one of the company's service facilities, per USA Today. (Read more Nashville stories.)

