Officials ID Potential Human Remains After Nashville Blast

(Newser) – As what could be a months-long investigation into the RV explosion that rocked downtown Nashville unfolds, authorities said late Friday they may have identified human remains near the site. Per Reuters, investigators have said it's unclear if anyone was in the recreational vehicle when it blew early Christmas Day, but what could be human remains have been discovered near the blast site. The tissue will now be analyzed to determine whether it is human, CNN reports. Three non-life-threatening injuries were reported as of Saturday morning, but no official fatalities. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville PD praised six cops for helping clear the immediate area as an announcement broadcast from the RV warned of the imminent explosion.

A state of emergency was put in effect in Nashville until late Sunday afternoon. Law enforcement officials have said they believe the blast was intentional but don’t yet know a motive or target, per the AP. “This morning I toured the site of the bombing,” Gov. Bill Lee tweeted Saturday. “The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed. (First lady Maria) and I continue to pray for those who sustained injuries from the blast.” The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, agency spokesman Joel Siskovic said. Federal investigators from the ATF and Explosives are also involved in the investigation. The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism.