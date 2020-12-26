After Boys' Deaths, 'Our Firefighters Are Hurt'

(Newser) – "There are a lot of very hurt people," said Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones. "Our firefighters are hurt." Crews had raced to the house fire on Detroit's east side Friday morning, arriving in just 6 minutes. But by then, 6-year-old Dylan and 7-year-old Demarion had died, WDIV reports. Two other children were critically injured but got out of the burning house. Their mother survived after jumped out of a second-floor window with another child in her arms, per the Free Press.

Officials said the fire was not considered suspicious. The house didn't have central heating or working smoke detectors, they said. Crews found space heaters inside. When firefighters arrived, one official said, "It looked like there was fire coming out of every window." The bodies of the two brothers were found in the front room. "It's extremely tragic any time you lose a child," Jones said, "but any time you lose two children on Christmas, it's unimaginable." (Read more house fire stories.)

