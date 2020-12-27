Former WWE Champ Jon Huber Dead at 41

(Newser) – Jon Huber, a beloved professional wrestling champ known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper in the ring, has died at the age of 41. Huber's wife, Amanda Huber, posted about the tragedy on Instagram. "My best friend died today," she wrote, . "surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue." Huber also said her husband was being treated at the Mayo Clinic, per CNN. The couple had two children together. Huber wrestled with WWE from 2012 to 2019 before joining All-Elite Wrestling this past year. World Wrestling Entertainment released a statement on his passing Saturday that celebrated a storied career "highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34."

According to TMZ, Huber won the AEW TNT Championship and held his title until a match that aired this past October. He reportedly took a health-related leave of absence after that match and never returned to the ring. AEW also released a statement. “Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW… we were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own," it read. On Instagram, Amanda Huber thanked AEW for supporting their family and helping her "pick up all the broken pieces." (Read more WWE stories.)

