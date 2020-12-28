Kayleigh McEnany Feuds With Jake Tapper

(Newser) – Jake Tapper won't have those closest to President Trump on his show because there's "no value" in interviewing them, the CNN anchor told host Brian Stelter Sunday on Reliable Sources. Tapper specifically called out White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who he said "lies the way most people breathe. ... She can't acknowledge reality." He also specifically named Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller as a person who is "so mendacious" he won't give them air time, Business Insider reports. He contrasted them with Kellyanne Conway, who, he said, is "more of a filibusterer and subject changer than a liar."

story continues below

McEnany, who, the Independent notes, was once a paid CNN political commentator, was quick to hit back. "This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence," McEnany tweeted in response to the clip. "Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)."

