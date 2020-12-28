Some of Scotty's Ashes Were Smuggled Aboard the ISS

(Newser) – Star Trek's beloved Scotty was beamed up to his final resting place back in 2008, though the story wasn't made public until now. As Richard Garriott explains to the Times of London, he smuggled some of actor James Doohan's ashes when he became one of the first private citizens to travel to the International Space Station. Specifically, he hid them, along with a laminated picture of Doohan, under the floor of the ISS' Columbus module, the Verge reports.

Doohan's family had made an official request for his remains to be brought on board the ISS, as per his wishes, but that was denied. "It was completely clandestine," Garriott says. "His family were very pleased that the ashes made it up there but we were all disappointed we didn’t get to talk about it publicly for so long. Now enough time has passed that we can." Gizmodo theorizes that the plot may actually be criminal, but if so, it's "perhaps the most heartwarming crime." Some of Doohan's ashes also traveled into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon in 2012. (Read more Star Trek stories.)

