Welcome to the Poozeum. Yes, It's a Poop Museum

One way to tell how a Tyrannosaurus rex digested food is to look at its poop. Bone fragments in a piece of fossilized excrement at a new museum in northern Arizona—aptly called the Poozeum—are among the tinier bits of evidence that indicate T. rex wasn't much of a chewer, but rather swallowed whole chunks of prey. The sample is one of more than 7,000 on display at the museum that opened in May in Williams, a town known for its Wild West shows along Route 66, wildlife attractions, and a railway to Grand Canyon National Park.

The Poozeum sign features a bright green T. rex cartoon sitting on a toilet to grab attention from the buzzing neon lights and muffled 1950s music emanating from other businesses, reports the AP. Inside, display cases filled with coprolites—fossilized feces from animals that lived millions of years ago—line the walls. They range from minuscule termite droppings to a massive specimen that weighs 20 pounds.

Poozeum's president and curator, George Frandsen, bought his first chunk of fossilized feces from a shop in Moab, Utah, when he was 18, he says. From there, his fascination grew. "It was funny. It was gross," he says. "But I learned very quickly it could tell us so much about our prehistoric past and how important they are to the fossil record." Coprolites aren't tremendously common but they can make up the majority of fossils found at some sites, and people have learned more about them over the past few decades, said Anthony Fiorillo, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

story continues below

A highlight of Frandsen's collection is a specimen that holds a Guinness World Record for being the largest coprolite left by a carnivorous animal. Measuring more than 2 feet long and over 6 inches wide, Frandsen said it's believed to be from a T. rex, given where it was found on a private ranch in South Dakota in 2019. Frandsen also holds the record for the largest certified coprolite collection of 1,277 pieces. His collection now stands at about 8,000 specimens. He doesn't have the room to display it all in the museum in Williams and features some online. No need to worry about any smell or germs, Frandsen says. Those evaporated millions of years ago, when the feces were covered with sediment and replaced by minerals, making them rock-hard. (More poop stories.)