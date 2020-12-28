2 Big Pieces of News for Wonder Woman Fans

(Newser)
–
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having shuttered an estimated 65% of North American movie theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 scored a decent box office win: $16.7 million in its US opening weekend after debuting Christmas Day. That's a pandemic record, USA Today reports, and Variety calls the number "robust (for a pandemic)." It opened at 2,151 theaters in the US after having opened a week prior internationally; it has earned a total of $85 million so far globally. The superhero film was also Warner Bros.' first to simultaneously debut on HBO Max, and the studio says nearly half of all subscribers to the streaming service watched it the day it premiered. The studio also announced Sunday it will be fast-tracking development of the third movie in the Gal Gadot-led franchise. (Read more Wonder Woman stories.)