Highway Shut Down After Truck Broadcasts Disturbing Message

(Newser) – A Tennessee highway got shut down Sunday morning as authorities investigated a white box truck that was broadcasting audio similar to the message played from the RV that exploded in Nashville Friday. Fox News reports that residents were also evacuated from the area in Walter Hill where the truck was ultimately detained. Per a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the driver started in that county and ended up parked at a market in Wilson County, where deputies apprehended him. They later learned he had allegedly broadcast similar audio at a church. The 33-year-old suspect faces charges of filing a false report and tampering with evidence. No explosives were found in the truck. (Read more Tennessee stories.)