Trump Gives Up Fight Over COVID Relief Bill

(Newser) – After a delay of nearly a week, President Trump on Sunday night backed down, as many had begged him to do, and signed the COVID relief bill. That means the government won't shut down, as would have happened had he not signed by Monday night, Politico reports. It also means Americans will start getting their relief checks—the $600 figure that Trump was not happy about—but CNBC reports that the House is voting to increase that figure to the $2,000 Trump wants, and Trump said Sunday night that the Senate will be voting on that as well. CNN accuses Trump of causing "chaos" with his delay, since unemployment aid lapsed before he signed. Trump was also not happy with what he called "pork" in the $1.4 trillion government funding bill that was passed alongside the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, a point he addressed in a statement released Sunday night.

"I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill," the statement says (Politico notes Congress does not need to abide by that request). "On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000," the statement continues. "Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed. Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election. The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud." (Read more COVID relief bill stories.)

