Father, Son Rescued After Friends Walk 31 Miles for Help

(Newser) – Three people went to great lengths to save a father and his 10-year-old son stranded in the Australian outback this week. All five had been driving through northwest Queensland Sunday when their car became stuck on flooded roads; they spent the night in the vehicle, the BBC reports. The next morning, the aforementioned trio set off for the nearest town, 31 miles away. Twelve hours later, they made it to a police station, and alerted rescuers to the location of the man and boy.

A helicopter spotted them just before dusk, and they were flown to the local airport in good health, not requiring any medical attention. Their traveling companions were also in good shape, authorities said, praising the group for having brought enough water. They also praised the three walkers for knowing the precise location of the car, and the father and son for staying with it the whole time, ABC News reports. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

