(Newser) – Between April and October of this year, 182,000 Americans and 8,800 Canadians purchased a particular ceiling fan at Home Depot or on its website. Now, those thousands are being asked to return them for a fairly scary reason: The blades can detach, NBC News reports. The company that makes the fan has received 47 reports so far of that happening, including two in which a person was hit by a blade and four in which property was damaged. It's the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fan, and more details about how to get a replacement can be found here or at the Consumer Product Safety Commission.