'That's So Weird': Cops Release Nashville Body Cam Footage

(Newser) – Days after a Nashville police officer was issued with a body camera, it captured one of the most dramatic events in the city's history. Police have released 13 minutes of footage from the body cam of officer Michael Sipos, showing efforts to evacuate downtown Nashville buildings before the explosion early on Christmas Day and to deal with the chaotic aftermath, WMC5 reports. Sipos was one of the first six officers on the scene. The footage shows Sipos and fellow officer Brenna Hosey walking past a white RV blaring a warning message minutes before it exploded. "That's so weird. That's like something out of a movie," Sipos said, per WBIR. "Like The Purge?" Hosey said. "Yeah," Sipos replied.

story continues below

"I found out the building that it’s next to is the building that houses all the hard lines for phones throughout the Southeast," another officer tells Hosey and Sipos. The bomb went off after Sipos returned to his police vehicle to get protective gear and popped the trunk. The sound of falling glass can be heard, along with secondary explosions. "It could be ammunition inside the vehicle," the police radio warns. "Do not get in the open. Do not get out in the open on Second Avenue." With emergency vehicles rushing to the scene, Sipos directs onlookers away from the danger zone, the New York Post reports. "Dude, trust me, go that way," Sipos tells one man. Investigators believe the bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, died in the blast. No motive has been confirmed. (Read more Nashville bombing stories.)

