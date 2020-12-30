(Newser) – After the Christmas morning RV explosion that wreaked havoc in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said suspected bomber Anthony Quinn Warner—who died in the blast that injured at least eight people, seriously damaged dozens of buildings, and disrupted telecommunications across the Southeast—had not been "on our radar." But evidence is emerging that both state officials and the feds were in the know about threats the 63-year-old had made, and that no apparent actions were taken in response, per the Tennessean and Wall Street Journal. Key among those findings: a report to the authorities from Warner's own girlfriend. More on the latest developments:

The call to cops: A Metro Nashville Police Department report from last summer notes that on Aug. 19, 2019, police responded to a call involving Warner's girlfriend, IDed by CNN as Pamela Perry. When cops got to Perry's home, she was on the porch with two unloaded guns nearby that she said belonged to Warner. "She related that ... she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD rep Don Aaron says in a statement, per the Tennessean. She also told police Warner "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."

A Metro Nashville Police Department report from last summer notes that on Aug. 19, 2019, police responded to a call involving Warner's girlfriend, IDed by CNN as Pamela Perry. When cops got to Perry's home, she was on the porch with two unloaded guns nearby that she said belonged to Warner. "She related that ... she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD rep Don Aaron says in a statement, per the Tennessean. She also told police Warner "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence." From Warner's lawyer: Police went to the home after Raymond Throckmorton III, a lawyer who represented both Perry and Warner, reported Perry was expressing suicidal thoughts. When police followed up with Throckmorton, he told them Warner "frequently talks about the military and bombmaking" and that he "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," per the report.