(Newser) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian while driving on Sept. 12—and 3 1/2 months later, prosecutors have yet to decide whether to charge Ravnsborg in the matter, to the displeasure of Gov. Kristi Noem. "To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim's family," she told Black Hills Fox News last week. Now, some insight into the holdup: The Argus Leader reports prosecutors have yet to receive tests on what they describe as an "(unusual) item of debris that was in the middle of the accident scene." They believe those tests could indicate where in the road Ravnsborg's car was when he hit Joseph Boever, 55. Ravnsborg initially said he thought he hit a deer.

KELO reported last week that all reports, including Boever's final autopsy and toxicology files, are in prosecutors' hands. It adds that officials have yet to share what direction it has been determined Boever was walking in and whether the light he had in his hand was turned on. In his first public comments on the incident earlier this month, Ravnsborg was unequivocal: "I believe I have not committed any crime," he told the AP. "I believe that we will, when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts, we'll know the full story and we'll make a full statement." (Investigators in November said Ravnsborg was distracted during the crash.)

