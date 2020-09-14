He Says He Thought He Hit a Deer, but a Body Was Found

(Newser) – South Dakota's attorney general called 911 Saturday night to say that he'd struck a deer on a local highway, per his office. As it turns out, AG Jason Ravnsborg fatally struck a 55-year-old pedestrian whose body wasn't found until the following morning, reports the Rapid City Journal. The crash is now under investigation, and the 44-year-old Ravnborg says he is "shocked and filled with sorrow" and cooperating with the investigation, per the Argus Leader. The AP reports Ravnsborg was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraising dinner in Redfield about 110 miles away when the collision took place on Highway 14. His office says he immediately called 911 about 10:30pm after colliding with what he thought was a deer.

A Department of Public Safety news release doesn't say whether Ravnsborg stopped to confirm or inspect his vehicle's damage. Ravnsborg's office says he didn't realize he hit a person until news broke on Sunday that a body was found. The victim is Joseph Boever, and family members say he had earlier crashed his truck into a hay bail near where he was fatally struck. A spokesperson for Ravnsborg says that while the attorney general does drink, he "has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events," per the AP, referring to the name of the political function he attended. To avoid a conflict of interest, the accident will be investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in neighboring North Dakota, notes the Journal. (Read more South Dakota stories.)

