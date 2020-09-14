 
X
New features on our site

He Says He Thought He Hit a Deer, but a Body Was Found

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's collision is under investigation
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2020 2:15 PM CDT

(Newser) – South Dakota's attorney general called 911 Saturday night to say that he'd struck a deer on a local highway, per his office. As it turns out, AG Jason Ravnsborg fatally struck a 55-year-old pedestrian whose body wasn't found until the following morning, reports the Rapid City Journal. The crash is now under investigation, and the 44-year-old Ravnborg says he is "shocked and filled with sorrow" and cooperating with the investigation, per the Argus Leader. The AP reports Ravnsborg was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraising dinner in Redfield about 110 miles away when the collision took place on Highway 14. His office says he immediately called 911 about 10:30pm after colliding with what he thought was a deer.

story continues below

A Department of Public Safety news release doesn't say whether Ravnsborg stopped to confirm or inspect his vehicle's damage. Ravnsborg's office says he didn't realize he hit a person until news broke on Sunday that a body was found. The victim is Joseph Boever, and family members say he had earlier crashed his truck into a hay bail near where he was fatally struck. A spokesperson for Ravnsborg says that while the attorney general does drink, he "has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events," per the AP, referring to the name of the political function he attended. To avoid a conflict of interest, the accident will be investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in neighboring North Dakota, notes the Journal. (Read more South Dakota stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.