Teen Fatally Shot Himself Playing Russian Roulette

A Michigan teen who died in October fatally shot himself in the head while playing Russian roulette, authorities announced this week. The Burton Police Department said in a statement that it was providing an update due to a "large amount of public interest" in the case, NBC News reports. The victim was a 17-year-old male high school student, MLive reports. During the search of the house where he was found, police found several stolen items; they think some of the occupants had carried out local burglaries and larcenies. The case is still under investigation.