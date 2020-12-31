 
X

Teen Fatally Shot Himself Playing Russian Roulette

Police give update on October case out of Michigan
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2020 3:30 AM CST

(Newser) – A Michigan teen who died in October fatally shot himself in the head while playing Russian roulette, authorities announced this week. The Burton Police Department said in a statement that it was providing an update due to a "large amount of public interest" in the case, NBC News reports. The victim was a 17-year-old male high school student, MLive reports. During the search of the house where he was found, police found several stolen items; they think some of the occupants had carried out local burglaries and larcenies. The case is still under investigation. (Read more Russian roulette stories.)

