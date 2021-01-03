Trip by Teachers' Rep Doesn't Go Over Well

(Newser) – A Chicago Teachers Union leader is in hot water after a photo emerged of her apparently sitting poolside in the Caribbean while she personally urged other city educators not to return to the classroom due to unsafe COVID-related conditions. Per WGN9, CTU executive board member and area vice president Sarah Chambers posted a photo of herself in Puerto Rico on Instagram last week just hours after taking to Twitter to call for fellow special education teachers to remain home Jan. 4. "Tons of members are emailing their admin: I’ll be asserting my right to continue to work in a safe remote environment on January 4th," Chambers tweeted, per reports. Chicago teachers have raised the possibility of a strike in response to city plans to return students to class.

As reports of Chambers' post emerged, her Instagram was deleted. However, Chambers appeared to respond to the criticism on Twitter. "I got 4 covid tests (2 rapid, 2 PCR) b4 coming here [and] wore 2 masks (N95)," she wrote, per Fox News. She went on to say her doctor told her she was unlikely to catch the coronavirus on the trip because she'd already been seriously ill with COVID, an experience she details on her blog, CovidTeacher.com. The blog links to a Twitter account that also appears to have been deleted. Neither the CTU nor Chambers have thus far issued any comment to media. (Read more remote learning stories.)

