Shoplifting Call Takes Heartwarming Turn

Somerset, Mass., Police Officer Matt Lima is being praised for using his own money to purchase $250 gift cards for two women accused of trying to steal groceries last month. The women said they wanted to provide a Christmas meal for their children. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

Somerset, Mass., Police Officer Matt Lima is being praised for using his own money to purchase $250 gift cards for two women accused of trying to steal groceries last month. The women said they wanted... (Somerset Police Department via AP)