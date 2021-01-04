Police: 15-Year-Old Beat Mom to Death

(Newser) – A horrific story out of McKinney, Texas, where a 15-year-old boy is accused of murdering his mother over the weekend. Police say the teen was arrested after his father called police around 1am Sunday and they arrived to find Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, dead, CNN reports. Police say Barney was beaten to death in an incident captured on surveillance video. The details leading up to the incident remain unclear, but NBC DFW reports the boy was found after a search. He has been charged with murder. (Read more Texas stories.)