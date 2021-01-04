It's Over for Zoe Kravitz and Hubby After 18 Months

(Newser) – It's over for Zoe Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman just a year and a half after they got hitched. The pair, both actors and both 32, wed in June of last year at the home of Kravitz' dad, Lenny. They first got together in October 2016. People reports it was Kravitz who filed for divorce Dec. 23, and notes that in June, she had publicly celebrated the pair's anniversary, as had Glasman, who wrote that it was "not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything." Glamour notes that post has since been deleted.

Bustle notes that while Kravitz' rep has confirmed the split, neither party has commented on it publicly ... at least not officially. But Kravitz on Saturday posted a meme on her Instagram story featuring "the universe" dumping a bag of trash into a dumpster, which she captioned, "Mood." On the bag appeared the words: "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good." InStyle has a screencap. (Read more celebrity divorces stories.)

