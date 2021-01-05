(Newser) – On Sept. 10, Laynee Westbrook and her dog were seen on surveillance video leaving the Washington state motel at which they had been living, and getting into a truck with a man she knew. She was later that night spotted in the same vehicle at a gas station with the man. She hasn't been seen since. The 41-year-old's family and friends are now speaking out to Dateline, begging for the public's help. The man with whom Westbrook was last seen says he took her to a campground where he was staying, then dropped her off at a park near the motel in the wee hours of the following morning. On Sept. 13, Westbrook's mother reported her missing after not being able to get a hold of her and being informed she had not paid her rent or been seen at the motel in days.

"Campers who were at the campground the night she went missing had called the ranger to report two people arguing over a missing dog," Westbrook's sister-in-law says. "Something happened that night. She’s missing. Her dog is missing. She never made it back to the motel." Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are following up on tips; they confirm Westbrook's cell phone and bank account have had no activity since the day she vanished. But they also say there is not enough evidence to determine whether foul play was involved in her disappearance. Per GoSkagit, candlelight vigils are being held on the 10th of every month until Westbrook is found, and a $10,000 reward is being offered in the case. (Read more missing woman stories.)

