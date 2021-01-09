(Newser) – In the wake of the deadly violence in DC this week at the hand of Trump supporters, after being incited by the president himself, the first Senate Republican has issued a call for him to step down, per CNN. "I want him to resign. I want him out," Lisa Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday. "He has caused enough damage." She added that Trump hasn't been doing his job in recent days, including paying attention to the pandemic—"he's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming"—and that he doesn't even want to even be there anymore, other than to keep saying he's president. "He needs to get out," she said. "He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."

story continues below

As for the riot at the Capitol: "Yes, I think he was responsible," she told Alaska Public Media. Murkowski also thinks others, including herself and other Republicans, bear responsibility for where the country is now, because they didn't more forcefully repudiate Trump's behavior earlier. "I allowed myself to refrain from speaking my truth," she told ADN. "And I can't just be quiet right now." Murkowski noted she's not sure she'll remain a GOPer, either. "If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me," she said. (Read more Lisa Murkowski stories.)

