Crowd Rejects Trump Call to 'Go Home in Peace'

(Newser) – After rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, President Trump tweeted a video repeating his claim the election was stolen, but urging his supporters to "go home in peace." "You're very special, we love you," he said. But with a 6pm citywide curfew in Washington DC looming, hundreds failed to heed his call. The Washington Post reports that when a man with a megaphone told the crowd "Hey, everyone, Donald Trump says he wants everyone to go home," they responded with boos. Some of the hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps banged on the doors, shouting "Arrest the traitors!" Police fired tear gas and percussion grenades as they moved in to disperse protesters, the AP reports. Some crowd members threw railings from the inauguration scaffolding at officers.

At 5:50pm, there were cheers inside a secure location for House members when the announcement "The Capitol is secure" was broadcast. The Pentagon says the entire DC National Guard has been mobilized to assist federal and local law enforcement as they "peacefully address the situation," the New York Times reports. "We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities," Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said. "Our people are sworn to defend the Constitution and our democratic form of government, and they will act accordingly." An FBI spokesman says the agency mobilized officers to assist the Capitol Police. (Read more Washington DC stories.)

