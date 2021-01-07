2 Jackpots Hit Dizzying Heights

(Newser) – Two massive lottery prizes could be nabbed this weekend. No ticket was sold matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday in the Mega Millions lottery. That means "what could be the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is up for grabs on Friday," according to a release. The prize is estimated at $490 million, or $372.3 million with the cash option. The Powerball jackpot isn't far behind at $470 million, or $362.7 million with the cash option, after no one won the grand prize on Wednesday, per CNBC. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are around 1 in about 293 million, compared to 1 in about 303 million for the Mega Millions lottery, per KABC and CNN. This marks just the third time that both jackpots have reached more than $400 million, per KABC. (Read more lottery stories.)