(Newser)
–
In the wake of Wednesday's violence in Washington, a new narrative has emerged on the right about what happened. It boils down to this: Don't blame us, blame the far-left activists of antifa. The accusation is that members of the latter group infiltrated pro-Trump protests and turned them violent. Coverage:
- House floor: The allegation gained wide traction Wednesday night when GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz declared on the House floor, "Some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group antifa." Vox notes that Gaetz's assertion was met with audible boos in the chamber.
- The source: Gaetz mentioned an article in the right-leaning Washington Times that quotes a retired military officer. The unnamed officer says facial-recognition software identified at least two of the protesters who entered the Senate as antifa members. Gaetz acknowledged he didn't know if the report was true, but he found it "compelling."