(Newser) – Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has resigned from the administration, and he says he's likely not the only one getting off the Trump train. Mulvaney told CNBC Thursday that he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to resign as special envoy to Northern Ireland after Wednesday's storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters. He said he told Pompeo: "I can't do it. I can't stay." Mulvaney said Trump—who called the Capitol rioters "great patriots"—is "not the same as he was eight months ago" and his legacy is now "gone." "The folks who spent time away from our families, put our careers on the line to go work for Donald Trump, and we did have those successes to look back at, but now it will always be, 'Oh yeah, you work for the guy who tried to overtake the government,'" he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours; it'd be completely understandable if they did," Mulvaney said, adding that some are choosing to stay "because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse." Mulvaney doesn't have a great track record with Trump predictions: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed written before the election was called for Biden, he predicted that if Trump lost, he would "concede gracefully." Trump knows the "time for showmanship and the time for serious discussion," Mulvaney wrote. "And no occasion is more fit for seriousness than a national transition of power at the highest levels." (Read more Mick Mulvaney stories.)

