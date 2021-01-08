'Hitler Was Right on One Thing,' Lawmaker Says

(Newser) – There's no way any sentence that begins with "Hitler was right on one thing" can possibly end well. A newly elected Illinois congresswoman is currently discovering that fact firsthand. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican, can be heard on video taken at a "Moms for America" rally held at the US Capitol Tuesday saying that the GOP must "win the hearts and minds of our children." That's when the Nazi leader got invoked: "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'" Illinois state lawmakers, Miller's Democratic colleagues representing Illinois in the US House of Representatives, and others are now among those calling for her to resign, NBC Chicago reports.

"Hitler got nothing right," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said at a press conference, per WGN. "This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics." The Illinois GOP chairman is calling on Miller, who was just sworn in Sunday, to apologize, and USA Today reports other Illinois Republicans, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, are condemning her comments. President Trump supported Miller's campaign, and she was among the contingent insisting the election was stolen from him. "One might expect this from white supremacists or neo-Nazis, but hearing the words ‘Hitler was right’ from the mouth of a member of the United States Congress is beyond acceptable behavior by any standards," says the president of the World Jewish Congress. (Read more Adolf Hitler stories.)

