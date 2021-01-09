(Newser) – President-elect Biden is on the brink of moving into the White House, but as far as Kim Jong Un is concerned, that doesn't change how he views the United States. In fact, per North Korean state media, Kim says the US remains his nation's "biggest enemy" and is the reason why he's forging ahead with advancing his nuclear weapons arsenal, Reuters reports. Kim also isn't optimistic that much will change under a Biden administration, though if the US wants to improve relations with North Korea, it should drop its "hostile" policies. The North Korean leader made his comments Friday at the ruling Workers' Party congress in Pyongyang, per NPR.

story continues below

"Our external political activities must focus on controlling and subjugating the United States, our archenemy and the biggest stumbling block to the development of our revolution," Kim said, per the Korea Central News Agency. The North Korean leader said his nation is working on building up a nuclear arsenal that would include a nuclear-powered submarine, advanced warheads that could get through missile defense systems, and tactical nukes, per CNN, which notes that Kim's remarks suggest his three high-profile meetings with President Trump haven't done much to dampen his nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said in October he would meet with Kim only if the North Korean leader agrees to tamp down his country's nuclear capacity. (Read more Kim Jong Un stories.)

