Socialite Books Entire Plane to Avoid COVID

(Newser) – A Jakarta man who wanted to fly to Bali but feared COVID decided to take social distancing to an extreme. Per India Today, socialite Richard Muljadi bought out an entire flight in order to fly to the vacation island with some peace of mind along with his wife, Shalvynne Chang. Mashable SE Asia reported that Muljadi posted about his lavish trip in a series of Instagram stories on Jan. 4. "After I'd book(ed) as many seats as possible, it was still cheaper than chattering (chartering) a PJ (private jet). That's the trick fellas. #LIFEHACKS," he wrote along with shots of the empty plane.

He and his wife were extremely paranoid about catching the virus, Muljadi explained, writing: "Had to make sure no one else (was on) this flight. We ain't flying unless it's just us." According to the AP, Indonesia recorded its highest daily toll with 10,617 on Friday, bringing the total to 808,340. Per reports, the cost of such a flight for Muljadi and Chang would come in at nearly $8,000USD. Meanwhile, local outlet Detik Travel reported that Lion Air Group said the couple were aboard flight ID-6502 from Jakarta but contradicted his claims Muljadi booked more than two seats, per India Today. (Read more Indonesia stories.)

