Hillary Clinton: Impeaching Trump Isn't Enough

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton is out with an op-ed in the Washington Post on last week's violence in DC, and she's all in favor of seeing President Trump impeached and removed from office. She also thinks members of Congress "who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately." But that is not nearly enough to wipe out white supremacy and extremism, she writes. Clinton calls for new laws holding white supremacists accountable and stronger actions by Twitter and other companies to stop the spread of hate speech and wild conspiracies. And aside from such tangible steps, Clinton also thinks that "we all need to do some soul-searching of our own."

That starts with acknowledging that we live in a country where too many people would choose whiteness over democracy, she writes. "It’s sobering that many people were unsurprised by what occurred last week, particularly people of color, for whom a violent mob waving Confederate flags and hanging nooses is a familiar sight in American history," writes Clinton. "If the first step toward healing and unity is honesty, that starts with recognizing that this is indeed part of who we are." She notes that in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, a federal commission faulted a failure of "imagination" on the part of US leaders to recognize the threat. Today, "we have the strength, the ability and—yes—the imagination to confront what happened and ensure that nothing like it ever happens again." Read the full column. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)

