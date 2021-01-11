Corporate Donors Cut Off Lawmakers Who Opposed Certification

(Newser) – Major companies and their political action committees are voting with their checkbooks against the members of Congress who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week—the issue that inspired the attack on the Capitol. On Monday, several companies said they'll no longer donate to the 147 lawmakers who voted to overturn election results. Others are ceasing all political donations, the Washington Post reports. And at least one wants its money back. Hallmark Cards, which is based in Kansas City, Mo., has asked Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to return the $7,000 it donated to his campaign in the past two years. It also wants Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to return $5,000. Both Republicans voted against certifying the results. "Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system," a company statement said, adding, "The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company's values."

The companies or their PACs that said they'll cut off those who voted against certification include Marriott, AT&T, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Dow, American Express, and Airbnb. Those suspending all donations, per Axios, include Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Boston Scientific, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, and BP. Google, Facebook, and Microsoft also are stopping all political spending. In addition, the Lincoln Project, which opposed President Trump's reelection, plans an ad campaign against companies that still donate to the Republicans who fought certification. "I've never heard of this happening before," said a lobbyist for Public Citizen. "It's a fantastically, extraordinarily big deal," said the head of Project on Government Oversight. Danielle Brian said politicians who voted against certification calculated that they could keep the support of the Republican Party and keep receiving contributions. "This is adding a counternarrative to that calculation," she said. (Read more political donations stories.)

