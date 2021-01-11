Disturbing Video Emerges of Capitol Officer Beaten

(Newser) – It's a brutal scene, so be warned before watching. CNN aired video Sunday night that shows a Capitol Hill police officer being beaten by members of the throng that descended on the Capitol last week. On Twitter, the scene now has more than 2 million views. As the Washington Post recounts, it shows a man in a white cap dragging the officer down steps and into the crowd. There, others began beating the prone officer, and one assailant can be seen repeatedly striking him with an American flag. The officer has not been identified.

A post at Heavy.com takes a closer look at the incident, with photos and a link to this age-restricted YouTube video. One man can be heard shouting, "Take him out," per the Post. Be warned, too, that many social media posts about this are identifying the officer as Brian Sicknick, the member of the Capitol Police who died from injuries suffered in the riot, but that is all rumor at this point. Neither the US Capitol Police nor Washington, DC police have commented on the video. (Read more Capitol Police stories.)

