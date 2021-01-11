2 Capitol Police Officers Suspended for Riot Actions

(Newser) – Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week's attack on the Capitol. Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a "Make America Great Again" hat. He says of the latter that the "interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension," the AP reports. Ryan, who serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police, says police are looking at everybody involved who might have facilitated the incursion "at a big level or small level in any way." Ryan says they don't want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event." (Read more Capitol Police stories.)