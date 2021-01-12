Ben & Jerry's Workers Love Their Pets. An Idea Was Born

(Newser) – If your puppy salivates every time he sees you eating an ice cream cone, Ben & Jerry's now has a remedy. Per CNN, the Unilever-owned company on Monday debuted Doggie Desserts, nondairy frozen treats for our four-legged friends that were inspired by the pets of Ben & Jerry's employees themselves. The delectable-sounding snack is made with ingredients you'd find in human ice cream—including sugar, wheat flour, and coconut oil—but the dairy portion has been swapped out for a sunflower-butter base. For now, there are two flavors available: Pontch's Mix, made with peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie's Batch, infused with pumpkin flavor and tiny cookies.

Both flavors were named after employee pets, which en masse were also the impetus behind the dog-friendly company's brand extension. Before the pandemic, CNBC notes dozens of dogs a day were spotted at Ben & Jerry's Vermont headquarters, hanging out with their owners in their offices and at their desks. A marketing specialist for the company says these same pets served as the Doggie Desserts' focus group. Although Ben & Jerry's had already started developing the treats before COVID, the pandemic has led to many more potential customers, as pet fostering and adoption spiked while people have been stuck more at home. "Whether you're rewarding good pups or cooling off a yardful of party animals, we think they're just about the finest, K9-est frozen treats you can fetch for your 4-legged friends," the company says of its new lineup. (Read more Ben and Jerry's stories.)

