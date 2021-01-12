(Newser)
–
President Trump says he has no regrets about his comments that preceded Wednesday's attack on the Capitol. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the president said his remarks were "totally appropriate," reports the AP. Among other things, Trump told supporters that day, "You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong." Soon after that, his backers stormed the Capitol. More on his comments:
- "If you read my speech—and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television—it's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said, per Politico. (See the full text of his Jan. 6 speech, annotated, at the Washington Post.)
- "This impeachment is causing tremendous anger," the president said, referring to ongoing efforts in the House. "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."
- "We want no violence, never violence; we want absolutely no violence," he said, per the Hill.
