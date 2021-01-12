(Newser) – The Trump administration just made two big foreign policy moves. The one that drew most of the headlines was the designation of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism. The other, though, is causing plenty of consternation on Capitol Hill and among humanitarian groups. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he would also designate Houthi rebels in Yemen (they call themselves Ansar Allah) as a terrorist group, a move that relief groups say will hamstring their ability to deliver food amid what the UN deems the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, reports the Washington Post. Otherwise, they would face US prosecution. Coverage:

The State Department briefed House and Senate committee staffers on Monday, and Axios reports that it devolved into a shouting match. "People on both sides of the aisle felt very frustrated that this was done in such a haphazard way," says one congressional aide. "I don't mean to be dramatic, but this could kill people." Basic questions about how to protect civilians weren't answered, says the aide.

