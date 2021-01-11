 
X

Pelosi Already Has the Votes to Impeach

House moving forward, waiting to see what Pence does
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 11, 2021 3:07 PM CST

(Newser) – House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment Monday, and it already has 218 cosponsors—enough to guarantee passage, reports Politico. What happens in the next few days depends on a number of factors, including whether VP Mike Pence acts to remove President Trump from office. Where things stand:

  • Pelosi said the House would impeach Trump for the second time if Pence and Trump's Cabinet fails to invoke the 25th Amendment by Wednesday, reports the Washington Post.

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X