Pelosi Already Has the Votes to Impeach

Jan 11, 2021 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment Monday, and it already has 218 cosponsors—enough to guarantee passage, reports Politico. What happens in the next few days depends on a number of factors, including whether VP Mike Pence acts to remove President Trump from office. Where things stand: Pelosi said the House would impeach Trump for the second time if Pence and Trump's Cabinet fails to invoke the 25th Amendment by Wednesday, reports the Washington Post.