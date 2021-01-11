Pelosi Already Has the Votes to Impeach

(Newser) – House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment Monday, and it already has 218 cosponsors—enough to guarantee passage, reports Politico. What happens in the next few days depends on a number of factors, including whether VP Mike Pence acts to remove President Trump from office. Where things stand:

Pelosi said the House would impeach Trump for the second time if Pence and Trump's Cabinet fails to invoke the 25th Amendment by Wednesday, reports the Washington Post.