Rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' Shirt Has Been Arrested

A man who was photographed wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt during the US Capitol riot last week was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, authorities said. Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. He was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, the AP reports. A law enforcement official said Packer is the man who is seen in a photo inside the Capitol wearing a sweatshirt with the name of the Nazi extermination camp where about 1.1 million people were killed during World War II.

The sweatshirt also contained the phrase, "Work brings freedom," a translation of "Arbeit macht frei," the German phrase that appeared on the camp’s entrance. The photo of the man in the sweatshirt caused an uproar on social media. During a virtual hearing held Wednesday through a federal court in Norfolk, a federal prosecutor said the government would not be seeking detention for Packer. A federal judge said Packer would be released promptly on a personal recognizance bond. One of the conditions of his release includes barring Packer from visiting Washington unless it’s for a court appearance. His case and others are being prosecuted out of a federal court in the District of Columbia. (The FBI says hundreds more people will be charged for their role in the Capitol riot.)