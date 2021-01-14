GOP Lawmaker Will Try to Impeach Biden Next Week

(Newser) – A freshman GOP lawmaker wants to get the ball rolling on impeaching Joe Biden on the president-elect's first full day in office. After President Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Newsmax that she plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden on Jan. 21. The Georgia lawmaker has expressed support for QAnon conspiracy theories, but she's not planning to accuse Biden of being part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Instead, she is attacking the president-elect over remarks he made in 2018 about threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine if prosecutor general Viktor Shokin wasn't replaced, the Hill reports. "I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored," she tweeted.

The Obama administration called for Shokin's firing over corruption allegations in 2015, as did the EU and the IMF. When Biden, as vice president, raised the issue with Ukrainian officials, Shokin was investigating the energy firm Burisma. Biden's son Hunter was a board member at the time, though he was not accused of wrongdoing. "We cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies," said Greene, who didn't specify what she wants to charge Biden with. Trump's first impeachment stemmed from a call to Ukraine's leader in which he pushed for an investigation of the Bidens. (Two years earlier, six Democrats introduced articles of impeachment in the House.)