Viral TikTok Thought to Show Missing Teen Probably Doesn't

(Newser) – A TikTok video went viral this week after viewers started pointing out the woman in it looked very similar to a teen who went missing six years ago—but since the story first started making headlines, another person has come forward saying she's actually the woman in the video, not Cassie Compton. Compton's mom, however, could have believed it was her daughter: "I started bawling. My poor baby girl. It looked just like Cassie," she tells THV11. Compton was 16 when she vanished from Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2014, Fox 16 reports.

She had slept over with a friend after going to see a demolition derby, came home Sunday, then quickly left again and hasn't been seen since, People reports. (KATV did a deep dive into her disappearance last year.) As for the woman in the video, who was seen with two black eyes sitting silently in the backseat of a car while two men talked, a woman posted on Instagram Thursday that she was the victim of a robbery over the weekend and is the woman in the video. The Stuttgart Police Department says it is investigating with the help of the Arkansas State Police and the FBI. (Read more missing teen stories.)