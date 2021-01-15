Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Beloved Menu Item

(Newser) – If you're one of the apparently many people who have been missing Taco Bell's potatoes since the fast-food chain stopped serving them over the summer, we have good news for you: They're coming back on March 11. Taco Bell pulled the seasoned potato bites as part of an effort to "streamline" its menu (an effort some people may find bewildering due to observations like this, but which was made in an attempt to speed up the drive-thru process amid the coronavirus pandemic). But the decision was met with uproar as many people pointed out potatoes were a helpful alternative for non-meat-eaters who still wanted to enjoy the chain's menu offerings; an online petition was started and many bemoaned the decision on social media.

The Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be back on the menu come March, and customers will also be able to substitute potatoes in any other menu item, Eater reports. "I feel like I've almost heard from everybody in the country on the potato bites," Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer tells CNN. Sample responses to the somewhat creepy official announcement video, which Taco Bell posted to Twitter, included "Bring back the Mexican pizza!!!" and "now make nacho fries a permanent menu item." Taco Bell is also planning a collaboration with Beyond Meat for vegetarian and vegan customers that will be tested out next year. (Read more Taco Bell stories.)