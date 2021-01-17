Recall Affects 750K Pounds of Frozen Food Product

(Newser) – More than 750,000 pounds of Hot Pockets are being recalled because of the possibility they contain "pieces of glass and hard plastic." The recall of the Nestle product was announced by the Department of Agriculture. The frozen food could "pose a choking or laceration risk and should be not be consumed," Nestle said, NBC reports. The recalled products were sent to stores nationwide in November. They include 54-ounce, 12-count boxes of Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza with a Garlic Buttery Crust. The lot codes are 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. Anyone who bought a recalled Hot Pockets product was advised to return it or throw it away. Nestle, which has reported one minor injury, apologized to retailers and consumers. (Read more recall stories.)