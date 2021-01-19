Missing Woman Found Alive in Arizona After 6 Days

(Newser) – An Arizona woman who disappeared last week has been found and airlifted to a hospital. Jessica Goodwin, 28, was suffering from severe dehydration when she was located Sunday afternoon, KPNX reports. Her condition is improving, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. "This is the outcome we have all been hoping and praying for," officials tweeted. Goodwin's disappearance is under investigation, after officials said last week it had taken place "under abnormal circumstances," per Fox News. Goodwin had not arrived at her job and had left her dog at home, both of which her family said were unusual.

Goodwin's car was later found, damaged, near a car wash in the town of Queen Creek. Sheriff's officials said they found the abandonment of the vehicle there suspicious. Using phone records, detectives, and search-and-rescue teams converged on an area on the Gila River Indian Community, where Goodwin was spotted. Earlier Sunday, friends and relatives of Goodwin had gathered. "We want you back home, and I will stop at nothing until I have you back in my arms," Tammy Goodwin told her daughter in abstentia. (Read more missing woman stories.)