Son of Supermodel, Billionaire Dead at 24

(Newser) – He was the son of a billionaire and one of the world's first supermodels. But if Harry Brant led a charmed life, it came to a crashing halt over the weekend. The 24-year-old New York socialite was found dead of an accidental drug overdose on Sunday, according to his parents, industrialist and magazine publisher Peter Brant and former Victoria's Secret "Angel" Stephanie Seymour. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," his family said in a statement, per the New York Times, which refers to Brant as "a new-look 'It' boy." He and his brother, Peter, were thought of as "the male version of wealthy celebrity sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton," per Page Six. Both "were fixtures at New York City's hottest parties and front-row attendees at top international fashion shows."

story continues below

Once named "NYC's Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers" by New York, the brothers also modeled. Brant landed in Italian Vogue and ad campaigns for luxury French fashion house Balmain, per People. He was also "a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men," according to the family's statement. He and his brother released unisex makeup collections with MAC in 2015 and 2016. Also in 2016, Brant made headlines after he allegedly ran off without paying a taxi and was found with "a white substance," leading to charges of larceny, illegal possession, and interfering with an officer, per Page Six. "We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease," the family said. He "achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done." (Read more obituary stories.)