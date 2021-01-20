Instagram Influencer's Cause of Death Revealed

(Newser) – The death of an Instagram influencer whose body was found along a Texas road in late November has been ruled a homicide. In the first update about the case since December, authorities also said that an autopsy showed that Alexis Sharkey was strangled to death, Fox News reports. A Houston Public Works employee found the 26-year-old’s body on Nov. 28 after noticing feet in some bushes, according to reports. Police have not publicly identified any suspects. Sharkey’s mother said in November that she believed her daughter had been murdered. One of Sharkey’s friends told the Daily Beast that she was going to divorce her husband, adding that during an October trip with friends Sharkey said that her husband “strangles me and chokes me out, and I black out and wake up on the bathroom floor every single time.”

The husband, 49-year-old Tom Sharkey, denies that the couple was getting a divorce, ABC13 reports. In what the station called a “disjointed” interview, Tom Sharkey said that his wife “wasn’t happy” and was “stressed,” adding, “I don't need to set the record straight. I'll let it play out the way it is.” He said that the last time he spoke to Sharkey was to warn her not to drive under the influence. “She left anyhow,” he said. “This is where we're at.” Tom Sharkey, who claims that he’s gotten death threats, said he is cooperating with authorities. “It's horrible,” he said. “People are talking tons of crap.” (Read more homicide stories.)