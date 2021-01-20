(Newser) – People have pretended they're law enforcement officers to pull people over, to make arrests, and yes, to get discounts on coffee and doughnuts. But authorities say a Utah man who impersonated a cop felt even more entitled, going so far as to steal a doughnut from 7-Eleven. Per a probable cause statement from the Utah County Sheriff's Office cited by CNN, an employee from the convenience store in Lehi alerted police on Sunday that a man had come into the 7-Eleven sporting a sheriff's deputy jacket, though he didn't seem like a police officer, and that he swiped the baked good before leaving. Based on the worker's description of the white truck the man left in (a vehicle that was reported stolen), police were able to track the truck down at a local motel. "Officers knocked on the door and made contact with [Daniel Mark Wright, 47] as he opened the door," the arrest report reads, per KJZZ.

Also inside: Christian Rose Olsen, 40, who was also arrested. The officer who wrote up the report notes that it was then, with the door open, that they noticed the sheriff's get-up hanging in a closet. Both Wright and Olsen were charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, while Wright was also hit with charges that included impersonating an officer and stealing a doughnut. The Gephardt Daily notes that because Wright has other theft convictions on his record, the doughnut-stealing charge is a felony. The arrest report also ties the pair, in addition to a third person not with them, to "extensive criminal activity," noting that they're under a federal racketeering probe. Wright and Olsen are being held without bail. Meanwhile, a final note from CNN: "Police have not recovered the doughnut." (Read more impersonation stories.)